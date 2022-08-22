Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

WokOn Aintree, at 1 Melling Road, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 22.

And Franco's, at 1 Melling Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on July 22.