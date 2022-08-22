Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
WokOn Aintree, at 1 Melling Road, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 22.
And Franco's, at 1 Melling Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on July 22.
It means that of Liverpool's 557 takeaways with ratings, 230 (41%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.