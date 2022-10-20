Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Five star, at 85 - 87 South Parade, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.
And The Real Turk, at 166 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of zero on September 21.
It means that of Liverpool's 585 takeaways with ratings, 251 (43%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.