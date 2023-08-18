Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hajime sushi Japan, at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
And Tang Hot Pot, at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool was given a score of one on July 20.
It means that of Liverpool's 619 takeaways with ratings, 299 (48%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.