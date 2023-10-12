Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Nabzy's, at 41 Leece Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.

And Naples, at 331 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on September 13.

It means that of Liverpool's 604 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.