Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nabzy's, at 41 Leece Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Naples, at 331 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on September 13.
It means that of Liverpool's 604 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.