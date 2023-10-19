Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Byrnes Fish And Chips, at 69 Stuart Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.

And Gateacre Fish bar, at 173 Grange Lane, Liverpool was given a score of zero on September 20.

It means that of Liverpool's 604 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.