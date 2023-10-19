Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Byrnes Fish And Chips, at 69 Stuart Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Gateacre Fish bar, at 173 Grange Lane, Liverpool was given a score of zero on September 20.
It means that of Liverpool's 604 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.