Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kokoro, at 77 Church Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
And Touch of Spice, at 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on October 17.
It means that of Liverpool's 597 takeaways with ratings, 297 (50%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.