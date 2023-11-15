Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Kokoro, at 77 Church Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.

And Touch of Spice, at 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on October 17.

It means that of Liverpool's 597 takeaways with ratings, 297 (50%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.