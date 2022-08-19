Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chamber 36 at 45 - 49 Berry Street, Liverpool; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: The Bagelry at 42 Nelson Street, Liverpool; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Wreckfish Bistro at 30a Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Black Door Bar and Bistro at 19 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Frames Lounge at 257 Cherry Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Red Dog Saloon at 66 - 68 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on August 12
• Rated 3: Ink In the Well at The Ink In The Well 43 - 45 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Shipping Forecast at 13 - 19 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on August 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Boom Battle Bar at Former 101 To 102 101 - 102 St Georges Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on August 15
• Rated 2: Speke Kebab House at 129 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on July 21