Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kellys Dispensary at Kellys Dispensary 154 - 158 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: OSQA at Unit 4 City Gate West 9 Oldham Street, Liverpool; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Cafe Liverpool South Parkway Woolton Road, Liverpool; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Abbey Wood Park Nursing Home at University Hospital Aintree University Hospital Aintree Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Medlock Hotel at 8 Rumney Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Amy's Pizza at 201 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Rizo Pizza at 80 Moss Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: SIZZLAZ NICE PIZZA at 92 County Road, Liverpool; rated on October 18

• Rated 1: WRAP N ROLL at 9 Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on October 4