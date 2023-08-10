Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Willow Bank at 1 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Kensington Children's Centre at Kensington Childrens Centre 23 Quorn Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Dens Diner at 227 Lower House Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: The Britannia Inn at The Britannia Inn Riverside Drive, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 2: BURGER KING at 447 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 2: ROSIE’S RESTAURANT AND TAKE AWAY at 133 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 0: Salina Cafe at 70 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on June 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Merchant at 40 - 42 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on July 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Blingz at 94 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 26

• Rated 1: Midnight Delivery at 248 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12