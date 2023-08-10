Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Willow Bank at 1 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Kensington Children's Centre at Kensington Childrens Centre 23 Quorn Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Dens Diner at 227 Lower House Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 20
• Rated 4: The Britannia Inn at The Britannia Inn Riverside Drive, Liverpool; rated on July 12
• Rated 2: BURGER KING at 447 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12
• Rated 2: ROSIE’S RESTAURANT AND TAKE AWAY at 133 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12
• Rated 0: Salina Cafe at 70 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on June 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Merchant at 40 - 42 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on July 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Blingz at 94 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 26
• Rated 1: Midnight Delivery at 248 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12