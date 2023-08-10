Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Willow Bank at 1 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Kensington Children's Centre at Kensington Childrens Centre 23 Quorn Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Dens Diner at 227 Lower House Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: The Britannia Inn at The Britannia Inn Riverside Drive, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 2: BURGER KING at 447 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 2: ROSIE’S RESTAURANT AND TAKE AWAY at 133 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 12

• Rated 0: Salina Cafe at 70 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on June 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Merchant at 40 - 42 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on July 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Blingz at 94 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 26