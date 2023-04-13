Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at 14 Central Shopping Centre Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Gino D'Acampo at Innside 43 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on March 30

• Rated 1: The Tavern Company at 621 - 623 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at 36 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fu Wok at 284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Tasty at 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Burger lane at 60 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Pizzaland at 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Subway at 37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool; rated on April 5

• Rated 4: Timothys at 24 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 6