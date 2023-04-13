Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Burger King at 14 Central Shopping Centre Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

    • Rated 5: Gino D'Acampo at Innside 43 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on March 30

    • Rated 1: The Tavern Company at 621 - 623 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Red Lion at 36 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

    Takeaways

    Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Fu Wok at 284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 6

    • Rated 5: Tasty at 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool; rated on April 6

    • Rated 5: Burger lane at 60 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 5

    • Rated 5: Pizzaland at 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 5

    • Rated 5: Subway at 37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool; rated on April 5

    • Rated 4: Timothys at 24 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 6

    • Rated 1: Siddiki at 230 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 15