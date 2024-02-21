Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: L8cafe ltd at 90 North Hill Street, Liverpool; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: La Gomera Meathouse at 83 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Lunko By The Lane at 1a Little Parkfield Road, Liverpool; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Bacino at Flannels 11 - 17 Parker Street, Liverpool; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Buyers Club at Unit G7 24 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Air Unlimited at 4 Blenheim Way, Liverpool; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Unit 8a New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Pizza Hut New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on February 12

• Rated 4: Sakoon Restaurant at 66 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 15

• Rated 4: Aintree University Hospital Catering (Including Fresh, Zest, The Bistro, ED Coffee Shop, Torino, The Coffee Shop, The Retail Shop, ECC Coffee Shop, The Dining Room and The Sandwich Shop) at University Hospital Aintree Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 23

• Rated 1: ROSIE’S RESTAURANT AND TAKE AWAY at 133 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Barley Mow at 104 High Street, Liverpool; rated on January 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: