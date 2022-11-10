Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Molly Cafe at 168 Molyneux Road, Liverpool; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: William Gladstone at The William Gladstone 18 - 22 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Dough Bar at 231 Hilbre Street, Liverpool; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: eighty 5 cafe bistro at 85 Woolton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Jo's Food Bar at Sports Direct at 88 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Laros at 42 Storrsdale Road, Liverpool; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Rosie Lees Kitchen at 5 Speke Road, Liverpool; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: mado tapas and cocktails bar at 379 Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Gracie’s Kitchen ltd at 394 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 19

• Rated 3: Koop at 305 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on October 12

• Rated 3: Mike's Kitchen at 56 County Road, Liverpool; rated on October 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Merchant at 40 - 42 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 4: The Rocket at 2 Bowring Park Road, Liverpool; rated on July 25

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Miss PHO at 57 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: caprinos pizza at 6 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool; rated on November 3