Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Unit L4 New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Ninja Warrior UK Liverpool at Unit L3 New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Poppin Burgers at The Excelsior 121 - 125 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on November 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Excelsior Pub at The Excelsior 121 - 125 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: The Palm at 71 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Mojos at 1 Back Berry Street, Liverpool; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Namma Ooru Dosa at 138 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 18

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Five Guys at Five Guys 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on November 15

• Rated 3: The Florence Institute Trust at The Florence Institute 377 Mill Street, Liverpool; rated on October 31

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Quarry at 47a Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Real Turk at 166 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on November 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Boras Grill at 221 Lower House Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Hannah Pizza at 165 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Mill Lane Pizza at 130 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Kims Anfield Supper Bar at 83 Anfield Road, Liverpool; rated on November 17

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Jungle Grill at 24 County Road, Liverpool; rated on October 20

• Rated 2: Pronto Pizza at 45 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on October 26

Advertisement