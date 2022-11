Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Taskers Home Store at Coffee Shop Unit G1 To G3 Liver Industrial Estate, Liverpool; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Fika at 131 Woolton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Mcdonalds at Mcdonalds Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: Parlour Cocktail & Pizza Lounge at 37 - 41 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Quarter at The Quarter 7 - 15 Falkner Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Big Lola's Taqueria at 493 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Lappin's Cafe at 42 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Classic Shake & Waffle at Office A 210 Picton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Navy Bar at 25 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Smoke and Dough at 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Merseyside Somali and Community Association at 145 Granby Street, Liverpool; rated on June 27

• Rated 4: Upper Crust at John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on October 20

• Rated 1: The Tavern Company at 621 - 623 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Tank Room at Cains Brewery Village Stanhope Street, Liverpool; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Liverpool Arts Bar at 22 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Dorothys Showbar Liverpool at 7 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on September 9

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Waffle box at 44 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Pizza Oscar at 261 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Village Takeaway at 22 Woolton Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Chicago King at 210 Picton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: The Charcoal Hob at 379 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Koko Burger at 107 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on November 1