Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hardware Coffee + Kitchen at 40 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Carolanns Office Deli at Anfield Business Centre 58 Breckfield Road South, Liverpool; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Aloft Liverpool at Aloft Hotel 1 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: The Burgery at 10 Knight Street, Liverpool; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Mahoe Blue at 276 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Spiceways contemporary Indian restaurant at 218 - 220 Childwall Road, Liverpool; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Rudys Pizza at 6 Britannia Pavilion 6 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Safis Desserts at 1 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Glory Worship Church at 187 - 189 London Road, Liverpool; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Ten Streets Social at Unit 1 An 8 Regent Road, Liverpool; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Ethiopian Coffee at 7 Admiral Street, Liverpool; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucks Rl1 57 Level 1 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: One Percent Forest at 42 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: Cosmo at Unit 20 8 Manestys Lane, Liverpool; rated on March 22

• Rated 1: Baris Kebab House at 481 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on March 29

• Rated 1: Manifest at Street Record Watkinson Street, Liverpool; rated on March 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Derby Arms Hotel at 160 - 162 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 30

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: OHANNES BURGER at 246a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Subway at 107 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Sweet carolina at 235a Finch Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: HOUSE OF SPICE / DESI DONNER at 585 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Papa John's at Unit 3 Deysbrook Parade Deysbrook Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 13