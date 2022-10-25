Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Flute at 35 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Lime Street Central at Units 1 And 2 51 - 55 Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on August 24

• Rated 3: Gino D'A Campo at Innside 43 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on September 6

• Rated 2: Tempest on Tithebarn at Tempest 12 Tithebarn Street, Liverpool; rated on August 9

• Rated 1: Lazeez Charcoal Grill at 34 - 48 London Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Beeswing at 208a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Roast at 19 Belle Vale Shopping Centre Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool; rated on October 17