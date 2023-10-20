Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Campus Noodle Bar at 194 London Road, Liverpool; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: Core Coffee & Kitchen at 31 Tarleton Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: Haute Dolci at 14 - 16 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12

    Takeaways

    And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: LA pizza at 488 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 16

    • Rated 5: Papa Johns at Papa Johns 1a Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on October 13

    • Rated 4: Pizza Slice Express at 5 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 18

    • Rated 3: Wing Fung at 83 Hale Road, Liverpool; rated on September 12

    • Rated 0: New Yungs at 5 Orwell Road, Liverpool; rated on June 14