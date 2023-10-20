Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Campus Noodle Bar at 194 London Road, Liverpool; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Core Coffee & Kitchen at 31 Tarleton Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Haute Dolci at 14 - 16 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12
Takeaways
And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: LA pizza at 488 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Papa Johns 1a Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on October 13
• Rated 4: Pizza Slice Express at 5 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 18
• Rated 3: Wing Fung at 83 Hale Road, Liverpool; rated on September 12
• Rated 0: New Yungs at 5 Orwell Road, Liverpool; rated on June 14