Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: An & A TAKEAWAY CAFE at 74 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: Hindu Cultural Organisation at 253 Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: Nest at 283 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Gui Garden at 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Cafeteria Al Yemen at 46f Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25