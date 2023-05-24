Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: An & A TAKEAWAY CAFE at 74 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25

    • Rated 4: Hindu Cultural Organisation at 253 Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25

    • Rated 4: Nest at 283 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Gui Garden at 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25

    • Rated 1: Cafeteria Al Yemen at 46f Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 25