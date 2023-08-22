Register
BREAKING
Johnson-Thompson wins remarkable gold at World Athletics Championship
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Burger King at Burger King Ra3 12 Level3 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 2

• Rated 2: Starbucks Coffee Company at Starbucks Rl2 18 Level 2 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 2

• Rated 1: Pizza Italia at 210 Childwall Road, Liverpool; rated on July 24

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Good Kitchen at 112 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 4

• Rated 2: Pizza Slice Express at 5 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 27