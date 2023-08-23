Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Burger King at Burger King Ra3 12 Level3 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 2

• Rated 2: Starbucks Coffee Company at Starbucks Rl2 18 Level 2 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 2

• Rated 1: Pizza Italia at 210 Childwall Road, Liverpool; rated on July 24

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Good Kitchen at 112 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 4