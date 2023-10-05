Register
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 1: Kunafa House at 300 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on August 16

    • Rated 1: JerkDrum at 266a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on June 21

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Pizza Bar at 30 Hornspit Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 4

    • Rated 5: Big Bite at 88 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on September 26

    • Rated 0: South Parkway Fish Bar at 91 Woolton Road, Liverpool; rated on September 6