Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Kunafa House at 300 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on August 16
• Rated 1: JerkDrum at 266a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on June 21
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Bar at 30 Hornspit Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Big Bite at 88 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on September 26
• Rated 0: South Parkway Fish Bar at 91 Woolton Road, Liverpool; rated on September 6