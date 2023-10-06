Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Restaurant Dracula at 263 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 7

• Rated 1: Queens Wine Bar and Bistro at 8 Queen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on September 7

• Rated 0: The Mayflower Restaurant at 48 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7

• Rated 0: The Spice City at Ground Floor 18 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: