Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Restaurant Dracula at 263 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 7
• Rated 1: Queens Wine Bar and Bistro at 8 Queen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on September 7
• Rated 0: The Mayflower Restaurant at 48 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7
• Rated 0: The Spice City at Ground Floor 18 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Yummy at 2 Larkhill Place, Liverpool; rated on September 7