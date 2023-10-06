Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Restaurant Dracula at 263 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 7

    • Rated 1: Queens Wine Bar and Bistro at 8 Queen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on September 7

    • Rated 0: The Mayflower Restaurant at 48 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7

    • Rated 0: The Spice City at Ground Floor 18 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on September 7

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Yummy at 2 Larkhill Place, Liverpool; rated on September 7