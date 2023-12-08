Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Ropes and Twines at 70 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

    • Rated 3: Cafe Latino at Cafe Latino 28a Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

    • Rated 2: GREEK TAVERNA at 76 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Afro Caribbean & Friends Lunch Club at Club Hector Peterson Court 22 Danube Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Wok Express at 92 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on November 9