Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Ropes and Twines at 70 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9
• Rated 3: Cafe Latino at Cafe Latino 28a Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9
• Rated 2: GREEK TAVERNA at 76 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Afro Caribbean & Friends Lunch Club at Club Hector Peterson Court 22 Danube Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Wok Express at 92 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on November 9