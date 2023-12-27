Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Aspire Lounge at Aspire Lounge Ra2 41 Level 2 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 24

    • Rated 2: Churrasco Grill Restaurant at Unit 1 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on November 28

    • Rated 0: Rayrayz at 173 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 27

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Broadway Fish Bar at 55 Broadway, Liverpool; rated on November 28

    • Rated 1: Little Mo’s at 331 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 27