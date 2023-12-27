Food hygiene ratings handed to five Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Aspire Lounge at Aspire Lounge Ra2 41 Level 2 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 24
• Rated 2: Churrasco Grill Restaurant at Unit 1 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on November 28
• Rated 0: Rayrayz at 173 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 27
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Broadway Fish Bar at 55 Broadway, Liverpool; rated on November 28
• Rated 1: Little Mo’s at 331 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 27