Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Turnpike Tavern at 96 Bowring Park Road, Liverpool; rated on October 19
• Rated 2: Kellys Dispensary at Kellys Dispensary 154 - 158 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 19
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Chris’s Fish and Chips at 21 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 19
• Rated 0: Lucky House at 313 Brodie Avenue, Liverpool; rated on October 19