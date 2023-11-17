Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Turnpike Tavern at 96 Bowring Park Road, Liverpool; rated on October 19

    • Rated 2: Kellys Dispensary at Kellys Dispensary 154 - 158 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 19

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Chris’s Fish and Chips at 21 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 19

    • Rated 0: Lucky House at 313 Brodie Avenue, Liverpool; rated on October 19