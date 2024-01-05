Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Kurdistan Cafe at 55 - 57 London Road, Liverpool; rated on December 7
• Rated 1: Duman at 28 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Willow Bank at 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Pronto Pizza at 45 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7