Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: Kurdistan Cafe at 55 - 57 London Road, Liverpool; rated on December 7

    • Rated 1: Duman at 28 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Willow Bank at 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 0: Pronto Pizza at 45 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7