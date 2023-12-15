Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Gino D'Acampo at Innside 43 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on December 6

    • Rated 3: Fat Hippo at 78 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 3: Rotunda Cafe Bistro at 107 Great Mersey Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 1: Key Lime Coffee at 178 Market Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    It means that of Liverpool's 1,125 similar establishments with ratings, 769 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.