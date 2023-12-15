Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Gino D'Acampo at Innside 43 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on December 6

• Rated 3: Fat Hippo at 78 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

• Rated 3: Rotunda Cafe Bistro at 107 Great Mersey Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

• Rated 1: Key Lime Coffee at 178 Market Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on November 16