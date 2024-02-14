Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Brooke’s Butty Bar at 37 Utting Avenue, Liverpool; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Dopa Kopi Tiam at Unit 11 Emirates House Charnock Road, Liverpool; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Maggie Fu at 37 - 39 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on February 1
• Rated 4: Salina Cafe at 70a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on December 6
It means that of Liverpool's 1,103 similar establishments with ratings, 753 (68%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.