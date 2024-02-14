Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Brooke’s Butty Bar at 37 Utting Avenue, Liverpool; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Dopa Kopi Tiam at Unit 11 Emirates House Charnock Road, Liverpool; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Maggie Fu at 37 - 39 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on February 1

• Rated 4: Salina Cafe at 70a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on December 6