Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor at Hope And Anchor Maryland Street, Liverpool; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: PD Brunchin at First Floor 24 Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Infinity Shisha Lounge at First Floor 53 London Road, Liverpool; rated on September 1

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chatime at Unit 2 29 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Dovecot Chinese Takeaway at 32 Dovecot Place, Liverpool; rated on August 9

• Rated 3: Torino's at 249 Stanley Road, Liverpool; rated on September 6