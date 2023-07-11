Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Bold Street Coffee at The Plaza 100 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Petit Cafe du Quartier at 137 - 139 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on July 5

• Rated 4: Roski at 16 Rodney Street, Liverpool; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Mei Mei at 471 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on June 12

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: KHANS TAKEAWAY at 313 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Out to Lunch at 2 Chapel Street, Liverpool; rated on July 4