Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: JW Community Cafe ( Joseph William Mews) at Cafe 2 Braehurst Way, Liverpool; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Obe's kitchen at 387 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: The Crafty Swine at 336 - 338 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15

• Rated 0: Chicken Bazooka at 9 - 11 Ranelagh Place, Liverpool; rated on July 27

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: KFC at 523 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Sizzler at 143 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on August 9

• Rated 1: BUFFALO NICE PIZZA LTD at 105 Admiral Street, Liverpool; rated on July 27