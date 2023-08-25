Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: JW Community Cafe ( Joseph William Mews) at Cafe 2 Braehurst Way, Liverpool; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Obe's kitchen at 387 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: The Crafty Swine at 336 - 338 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15
• Rated 0: Chicken Bazooka at 9 - 11 Ranelagh Place, Liverpool; rated on July 27
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: KFC at 523 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Sizzler at 143 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on August 9
• Rated 1: BUFFALO NICE PIZZA LTD at 105 Admiral Street, Liverpool; rated on July 27