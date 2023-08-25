Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: JW Community Cafe ( Joseph William Mews) at Cafe 2 Braehurst Way, Liverpool; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Obe's kitchen at 387 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: The Crafty Swine at 336 - 338 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15

• Rated 0: Chicken Bazooka at 9 - 11 Ranelagh Place, Liverpool; rated on July 27

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: KFC at 523 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Sizzler at 143 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on August 9