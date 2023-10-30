Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Barry's at Flannels 11 - 17 Parker Street, Liverpool; rated on October 20
• Rated 4: Premier Inn Liverpool City Centre (Lime Street) at Premier Inn 4 Bolton Street, Liverpool; rated on September 29
• Rated 3: Comida Eatery at 187 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 29
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: China Court Takeaway at 193 Eaton Road North, Liverpool; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: GYROSOPHY ST JOHNS at Unit F St Georges Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Naples at 331 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Chung Yee at 6 Long Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 18