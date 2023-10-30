Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Barry's at Flannels 11 - 17 Parker Street, Liverpool; rated on October 20

    • Rated 4: Premier Inn Liverpool City Centre (Lime Street) at Premier Inn 4 Bolton Street, Liverpool; rated on September 29

    • Rated 3: Comida Eatery at 187 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 29

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: China Court Takeaway at 193 Eaton Road North, Liverpool; rated on October 26

    • Rated 5: GYROSOPHY ST JOHNS at Unit F St Georges Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Naples at 331 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Chung Yee at 6 Long Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 18