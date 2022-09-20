Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:29 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: North Garden at 30 Nelson Street, Liverpool; rated on August 22

    • Rated 4: Pan American Club at 22 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on August 19

    • Rated 4: Revolution at Revolution Atlantic Pavilion Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on August 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Peacock at The Peacock 51 Seel Street, Liverpool; rated on August 19

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Pizza city at 52 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on August 22

    • Rated 1: The Little Chef at 58 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on August 22