Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: North Garden at 30 Nelson Street, Liverpool; rated on August 22
• Rated 4: Pan American Club at 22 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on August 19
• Rated 4: Revolution at Revolution Atlantic Pavilion Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on August 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Peacock at The Peacock 51 Seel Street, Liverpool; rated on August 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 2: Pizza city at 52 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on August 22
• Rated 1: The Little Chef at 58 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on August 22