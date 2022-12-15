Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 3: Kebabish Original at 68 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 2: Lister Hotel at 28a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 1: GRU at 115 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 0: Liverpool shawarma & charcoal grill at 6 Lawrence Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 0: Touch of Spice at 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16