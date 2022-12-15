Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16
• Rated 3: Kebabish Original at 68 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Lister Hotel at 28a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
• Rated 1: GRU at 115 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 16
• Rated 0: Liverpool shawarma & charcoal grill at 6 Lawrence Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16
Advertisement
• Rated 0: Touch of Spice at 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool; rated on November 16