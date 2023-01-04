Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 2: Cote Bistro at 51 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on November 15

    • Rated 1: Bee Bees at 138 London Road, Liverpool; rated on December 6

    • Rated 1: Dr Duncan's at Doctor Duncans St Johns Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 1: The Lisbon Pub at Lisbon Buildings 35 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on December 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 0: New Parkgate Fish and Chips at 83 Orrell Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 16

    • Rated 0: Smash’d Bros at 189 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 3