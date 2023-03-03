Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 1: Cubana African Cuisine at 135 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on February 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Harrisons Bar & Kitchen at 23 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on February 2

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: XO Cafe at 89a Rocky Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 2