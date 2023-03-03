Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Cubana African Cuisine at 135 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on February 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Harrisons Bar & Kitchen at 23 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on February 2
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: XO Cafe at 89a Rocky Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 2