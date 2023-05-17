Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Allure Coffee and Sandwich Bar at Unit 3 3 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool; rated on April 18
• Rated 4: Tigers Lunch Box at 106 Northfield Road, Liverpool; rated on April 18
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Eastern Kebab/Kays Shakes and Smoothies at 149 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 18