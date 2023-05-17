Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

Register
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th May 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Allure Coffee and Sandwich Bar at Unit 3 3 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool; rated on April 18

    • Rated 4: Tigers Lunch Box at 106 Northfield Road, Liverpool; rated on April 18

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Eastern Kebab/Kays Shakes and Smoothies at 149 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 18