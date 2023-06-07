Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village at 3 Paddington Village, Liverpool; rated on May 9
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Juke Burger at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool; rated on May 25
• Rated 3: Smiles Pizza & Grill at 23 Lawrence Road, Liverpool; rated on May 9