Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Bee Bees at 138 London Road, Liverpool; rated on June 28
• Rated 3: J T's Micro Pub at 53 County Road, Liverpool; rated on May 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza one at 240 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 20