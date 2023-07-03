Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: Bee Bees at 138 London Road, Liverpool; rated on June 28

    • Rated 3: J T's Micro Pub at 53 County Road, Liverpool; rated on May 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pizza one at 240 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 20