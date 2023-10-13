Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 1: Luxmy's Foods at 183 - 185 Green Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Jungle Grill at 24 County Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    • Rated 1: Liang Ji Wraps at 5 Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on September 14