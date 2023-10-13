Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Luxmy's Foods at 183 - 185 Green Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 14
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Jungle Grill at 24 County Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14
• Rated 1: Liang Ji Wraps at 5 Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on September 14