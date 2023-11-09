Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Mcdonalds Restaurant at 314 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on October 11

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: New Parkgate Fish and Chips at 83 Orrell Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 11

    • Rated 0: Happy Fryer at 377 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 11