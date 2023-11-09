Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Mcdonalds Restaurant at 314 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on October 11
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: New Parkgate Fish and Chips at 83 Orrell Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 11
• Rated 0: Happy Fryer at 377 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 11