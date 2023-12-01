Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Coffee Lodge at 57 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 2
• Rated 2: Dale Street Kitchen at 90 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on November 2
• Rated 1: Sakoon Restaurant at 66 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 2
It means that of Liverpool's 1,130 similar establishments with ratings, 772 (68%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.