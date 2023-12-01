Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 3: The Coffee Lodge at 57 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 2

    • Rated 2: Dale Street Kitchen at 90 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on November 2

    • Rated 1: Sakoon Restaurant at 66 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 2

    It means that of Liverpool's 1,130 similar establishments with ratings, 772 (68%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.