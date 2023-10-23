Register
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Subway at 49 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3

Most Popular

    • Rated 3: Bhaji Indian Takeaway at 613 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on August 25

    • Rated 0: Texas Chicken at 107 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on September 20

    It means that of Liverpool's 601 similar establishments with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.