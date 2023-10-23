Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 4: Subway at 49 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3
• Rated 3: Bhaji Indian Takeaway at 613 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on August 25
• Rated 0: Texas Chicken at 107 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on September 20
It means that of Liverpool's 601 similar establishments with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.