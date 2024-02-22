Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 2: Danny's Shawarma at 90 County Road, Liverpool; rated on January 24

    • Rated 1: Ready Steady Pizza at 130 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 24

    • Rated 0: Didi’s gate house pizza at 176 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 24

    It means that of Liverpool's 570 similar establishments with ratings, 293 (51%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.