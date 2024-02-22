Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 2: Danny's Shawarma at 90 County Road, Liverpool; rated on January 24
• Rated 1: Ready Steady Pizza at 130 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 24
• Rated 0: Didi’s gate house pizza at 176 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 24
It means that of Liverpool's 570 similar establishments with ratings, 293 (51%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.