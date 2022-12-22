Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
55 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fozai's Kashmiri Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 155 - 157 Picton Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
Advertisement
And Franky'z, a takeaway at 5 Broad Green Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on November 23.