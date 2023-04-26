Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Nomad, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 431 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.

And Grill Flavas, a takeaway at 341 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was also given a score of one on March 28.