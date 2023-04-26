Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Nomad, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 431 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.
And Grill Flavas, a takeaway at 341 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was also given a score of one on March 28.