Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Taste of halloumi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 95a Mount Pleasant, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And Anna Jungs Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 64 Grosvenor Road, Liverpool was given a score of three on May 17.