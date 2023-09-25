Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Phoenix Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 581 West Derby Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Last Minute Pizza / Netherley Kebab House, a takeaway at 3 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool was given a score of three on September 22.