Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bon Pan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 - 49 Clayton Square, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
And DE NIROS TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 373 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was given a score of three on November 29.