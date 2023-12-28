Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bon Pan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 - 49 Clayton Square, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And DE NIROS TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 373 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was given a score of three on November 29.