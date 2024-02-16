Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New Capital Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Nelson Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 18.
And Adam Shawarma, a takeaway at 121 Prescot Road, Liverpool was given a score of zero on January 18.