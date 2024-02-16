Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New Capital Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Nelson Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 18.

And Adam Shawarma, a takeaway at 121 Prescot Road, Liverpool was given a score of zero on January 18.